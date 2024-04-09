

In a significant milestone for India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the successful maiden surface run of a High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV).

The ground breaking test, conducted at the Cochin Shipyard’s International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) Jetty in Kochi, marked a major advancement in underwater technology and defence research.





Maiden Surface run of High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) meeting all the mission parameters were carried out successfully at Cochin Shipyard, International Ship Repair Facility(ISRF) Jetty, Kochi. @defenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/GuwM9UBQlA — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 7, 2024





The trial, which took place on Thursday, witnessed the HEAUV meeting all mission parameters with precision and efficacy, as confirmed by DRDO officials. The successful surface run of the HEAUV underscores India’s growing prowess in autonomous underwater systems, positioning the nation as a key player in maritime defence and security.





The video showcased the HEAUV navigating the waters with precision, validating its capability to fulfill its designated mission objectives.





The successful maiden surface run of the HEAUV marks a significant leap forward in India’s pursuit of advanced underwater technologies. With its ability to operate autonomously for extended periods, the HEAUV promises to enhance India’s maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and underwater warfare capabilities.





The Cochin Shipyard’s International Ship Repair Facility served as the ideal testing ground for the HEAUV, providing the necessary infrastructure and support for conducting such critical trials. The collaboration between DRDO and the Cochin Shipyard underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and technological advancement in the defense sector.





As India continues to bolster its defense capabilities in line with evolving security challenges, initiatives such as the development of the HEAUV reaffirm the nation’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for national security.





DRDO’s achievement in conducting the maiden surface run of the HEAUV not only reflects its technological prowess but also underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of scientific research and development. With this ground breaking milestone, India takes a significant stride towards enhancing its maritime security and asserting its presence as a formidable force in the global defence arena.





DRDO Newsletter







