Mumbai: American aerospace major GE Aerospace, which got listed on the New York Stock Exchange recently, on Thursday announced a USD 30 million (₹240 Crores) investment to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune.





The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/ equipment and specialized tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products, the company said in a statement.





The Pune plant has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components, and the expansion will further augment its role in our overall business, Mike Kauffman, vice-president, global supply chain at GE Aerospace, said.





"This investment helps us continue our growth in aerospace in India giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers’ demand," said Amol Nagar the managing director for GE Aerospace's Pune facility.





The Pune unit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2015, produces components for commercial jet engines. These are supplied to GE's global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X, which is the world’s most powerful commercial jet engine, and the LEAP engines by CFM, a GE and Safran joint venture.





GE Aerospace has been a present in the country for over 40 years and as many as 700 GE and partner engines are in service in the country now. Its defence engines and systems power the Airforce’s light combat aircraft Tejas Mk 1 and helicopters and the Navy’s aircraft carrier battleships and frigates.





The Pune facility and 13 local partners are part of GE’s global supply chain. The company also runs the John F Welch Technology centre in Bengaluru, set up more than 24 years ago.





