

New Delhi: After the Kashmir issue was mentioned in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Pakistan, India said that they have taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.





"We have taken up the matter with Iranian authorities," Spox Jaiswal said on being asked how MEA sees the joint statement on Kashmir issue.





Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through "peaceful means based on the will of the people" of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's maiden visit.





President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.





It stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.





"Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law," it stated.





During a joint press conference after their talks on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and thanked Iran for its stance. However, Iranian President Raisi refrained from mentioning Kashmir and instead talked about Iran's support for those fighting against oppression especially in Palestine, creating an impression that he had snubbed the desire of the Pakistani leader to say something on the issue.





