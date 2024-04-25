



Moscow: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a bilateral meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest.





NSA Ajit Doval held the meeting on the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg in Russia.





"On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, NSA Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest," the Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post shared on X.





Moreover, NSA Doval also held a bilateral meeting with the Chief Advisor to the Brazilian president, Celso Amorim and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.





"On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, NSA Shri Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil. Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed," the embassy said in another post.





Earlier in the day, NSA Ajit Doval participated in the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Russian Security Council's Secretary.





During the meeting, he called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent transborder planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval spoke at the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation's Security Council and called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent trans-border planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts."





