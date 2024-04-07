



India's Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress on Saturday (Apr 6) over party President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Kashmir during a rally.





Shah said that it was the grand old party's "Italian culture" that hindered its understanding of India.





The Union home minister took to his official X handle and said that it was extremely shameful to see that the Congress party was asking the people "Kashmir se kya waasta hai?" (What's the deal with Kashmir?)





"I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India. The Congress doesn't know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir.





But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress," he said on X.





"And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," Shah added.





PM Modi Slams Congress' Manifesto





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against Congress on Saturday and slammed the party's manifesto calling it a "bundle of lies".





He also said that every page of the document "smells of breaking India into pieces".





"Yesterday the Congress Party released its manifesto, a bundle of lies. Every page of this smells of breaking India into pieces. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was present in the Muslim League at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the views of the Muslim League of that time on India today," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer.





The Indian prime minister claimed that today's Congress is "bereft of principles and policies".





"Congress of today is bereft of principles and policies. Today Congress has neither principles nor policies left. It was apparent that the party had outsourced everything," he added.





"The manifesto released by Congress reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom struggle. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and the little remaining party," he said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







