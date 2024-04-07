



Srinagar: The army on Saturday issued a statement over the Uri infiltration bid in which two militants were killed and said that the foiled attempt indicated the enemy’s intention to fuel unrest in the valley ahead of the General Elections.





The Army in a statement said, “An infiltration bid by militants was successfully foiled along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on 05 April 2024 in a joint operation led by the Indian Army. Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple Intelligence agencies regarding militant groups planning and intending to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Uri Sector. Based on these inputs, the surveillance and counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened.”





Army said that in the wee hours of 05 April, their own ambushes close to Line of Control spotted a group of militants moving towards the Line of Control.





“Own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire. While the operation was under progress, intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of the line of control,” it said, adding, “the operation resulted in neutralisation of two militants and recovery of two AK rifles, three magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.”





It further said that the infiltration bid by militants indicates desperation on part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in the peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding.





(With Agency Input)







