Jammu: Indian Army on Friday evening foiled a drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector of Akhnoor sub-division of Jammu. Multiple rounds were fired at the Pakistani drone from over four posts of Indian Army and searches were launched immediately after the incident.





How the Indian Army Fired Upon The Drone





Senior Army Official told Republic that the Pakistani drone was spotted along the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector of Akhnoor last evening at around 8.30 pm.





Following this, alert troops of the Indian Army opened fire at the Pakistani drone and pushed it back towards their territory.





"The Pakistani drone was fired upon from at least four posts of the Indian Army as it attempted to enter the Indian territory from multiple locations last evening. Searches have been launched in three areas by the Indian Army soon after the attack and Jammu and Kashmir Police has also been informed of the incident," he added.





Intercepted Drone Was A Hexacopter





Sources added that the Pakistani drone, which attempted to enter Indian territory was not a surveillance drone but a hexacopter, which is suspected to be carrying consignment of weapons or narcotics from across the border.





Region On The Radar of Pak Terror Groups





The border, where the drone was spotted hours after the polling of the second phase of the Lok Sabha, is close to the Rajouri district of Jammu, which is going to polls in the third phase and has been on the radar of terror groups operating from Pakistan.





(With Agency Inputs)







