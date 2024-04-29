



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted Rampage long-range supersonic air-to-ground missiles which can hit long distance targets up to around 250 km.





The Israeli missiles have been inducted into the IAF's Su-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter aircraft, while the Navy is using them on the MiG-29K fighter jets, government sources told India Today.





The long-range Rampage missiles would give the Indian pilots the option of attacking targets from far ranges of around 250 km, the sources said.





The IAF is planning to mass produce the Rampage missiles in India under the Make in India initiative.





The Indian Air Force has recently also successfully carried out a test firing of a new version of an air-launched medium-range ballistic missile that is capable of hitting targets at a distance exceeding 250 km.





The missile, also known as as ROCKS or Crystal Maze-2, originated from Israel and underwent a test launch from a Su-30MKI fighter jet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands last week.





