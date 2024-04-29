



Specialist teams of the Indian Navy deployed on board warship INS Kochi have inspected crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star at sea for any damage and safety of its 30 crew, including 22 Indian nationals





The Panama-flagged tanker was hit by Yemen-based Houthi rebels as it was transiting the Red Sea en route to Vadinar in India from Russia’s Primorsk.





The vessel was intercepted by INS Kochi and an aerial reconnaissance was carried out by a helicopter to assess the situation. An explosive ordnance disposal team was deployed on board Andromeda for residual risk assessment. The crew are safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the Indian port. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha. The second attack on the vessel consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage, it added.





A news agency reported that Andromeda Star’s current owner is registered in Seychelles and the tanker is engaged in Russia-linked trade.





(With Agency Inputs)







