India has set an ambitious target in the nuclear power sector, aiming to scale up its production to 1 lakh MW by 2047, as announced by Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty. This goal marks a substantial increase from the current production level of over 8,000 MW.





During the release of a report titled 'Synchronising Energy Transitions Towards Possible Net Zero for India: Affordable and Clean Energy for All', largely funded by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India, Mohanty underscored the significance of this vision. Ravi B Grover, Chairman Emeritus of the Homi Bhabha National Institute, emphasized the importance of the report, especially considering previous studies that downplayed the role of nuclear energy in India's energy transition due to high input costs and public acceptance challenges.





Mohanty outlined the strategic roadmap to achieve this ambitious target, revealing that the Department of Atomic Energy is preparing a vision document for 'Amrit Kaal'. This vision aims to reach a nuclear capacity of about 100 GW by 2047, with contributions from various sources. Breeder reactors are expected to contribute 3 GW of nuclear power, while 17.6 GW will come from light water reactors with international cooperation, and an additional 40-45 GW from pressurised heavy water reactors.





The accompanying report emphasized the importance of India phasing down coal usage in the next three decades, highlighting the need for robust infrastructure for alternative sources such as nuclear power. It also stressed the significance of flexible grid infrastructure and storage to facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources. Furthermore, the report suggested that if India chooses to continue its reliance on coal, it should explore carbon dioxide technologies (CDRs) like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and CCUS to comprehend their long-term potential fully.







