

The emphasis on India as a manufacturing hub signals a strategic shift in the country's economic landscape

NEW DELHI: In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical need for urgent action to address the prolonged situation on the disputed India-China border to normalize bilateral relations.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of stable and peaceful relations between India and China not only for the two countries but for the entire region and the world.





He expressed hope that through positive and constructive engagement at both diplomatic and military levels, India and China could restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.





PM Modi’s stance on the India-China border issue comes at a crucial time when tensions and uncertainties have persisted between the two nations. He stressed the importance of resolving the abnormality in bilateral interactions by addressing the border situation promptly.





The Prime Minister’s call for urgent action reflects the gravity of the situation and the need for proactive measures to ensure peace and stability in the region.





Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted India’s economic reforms and positioned the country as an attractive alternative for businesses seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China.





He underscored India’s democratic polity and its role as a global economic growth engine, making it a natural choice for those looking to establish trusted and resilient supply chains.





PM Modi’s emphasis on economic reforms and India’s potential as a manufacturing hub signals a strategic shift in the country’s economic landscape.





Moreover, PM Modi’s interview shed light on various key reforms undertaken by the Indian government, such as the Goods and Service Tax, corporate tax reduction, bankruptcy code, and labor law reforms.





These reforms have significantly enhanced India’s ease of doing business and positioned the country as a competitive destination for global investments.





PM Modi’s vision for India’s economic growth and development aligns with the country’s aspirations to become a global economic powerhouse.





In the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi’s statements resonate with his government’s track record of fulfilling promises and the increasing popular support despite discontent towards governments in other parts of the world.





His assertion of India as the “mother of democracy” and the massive voter turnout in recent elections underscore the strength of Indian democracy and the active participation of its citizens in shaping the nation’s future.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for urgent action to address the India-China border issue reflects a proactive approach towards restoring peace and stability in the region. His emphasis on economic reforms, India’s manufacturing capabilities, and the strength of Indian democracy highlights the country’s trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democracy.





PM Modi’s vision for India’s future underscores the importance of decisive action and constructive engagement to ensure peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







