New Delhi: Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore today, official sources said.





Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in Lahore's Islampura area and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but he died of his injuries, they said.





Sarabjit Singh, 49, died of a heart attack in Lahore's Jinnah Hospital in the early hours of May 2, 2013, after being in a coma for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates, including Tamba, inside Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.





Tamba was born in Lahore in 1979 and was a close associate of the LeT founder.





A group of Pakistani prisoners attacked Sarabjit Singh with bricks and iron rods. He was allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.





