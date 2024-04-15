



Washington: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, US President Joe Biden made it clear to his counterparts that America will not get drawn into any offensive action against Iran after it launched a barrage of missiles against Israel on Saturday, CNN reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.





In the conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden following the successful interception of Iranian drones and missiles by Israel's advanced air defence system, Biden suggested that further Israeli response was unnecessary.





Over a phone call with the Israeli PM, Biden said he should consider Saturday a 'win' because Iran's attacks had been largely unsuccessful and demonstrated Israel's superior military capability, a senior administration official said.





The US assessed that there was "no significant damage within Israel itself," CNN reported, according to a senior US military official.





Earlier, Iran came out in defence of its retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria, saying that the "matter can be deemed concluded".





In a stern warning for Israel's closest ally, Iran asked US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response will be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.





"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X."





However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," it added.





Meanwhile, Israeli President, Isaac Herzog said his country was not seeking war with Iran after the latter's attack, adding that "balance is needed in this situation," CNN reported.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking with many world leaders and there is "intimate dialogue with allies" in response to Iran's actions, he said.





"We're considering it all. We're acting cool-headedly and lucidly," President Herzog said, adding, "I think we're operating in a very focused way and very responsible way and I'm sure there will be a decision accordingly that will make sure that we protect and defend the people of Israel."





Earlier, on Sunday, the national security spokesman at the White House, John Kirby, said the ability to prevent widespread damage was a demonstration of Israel's 'military superiority' and proof that Iran was not the "military power that they claim to be."





"This was an incredible success, really proving Israel's military superiority and, just as critically, their diplomatic superiority, that they have friends in the region, that they have around the world that are willing to help them," Kirby told CNN.





Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin asked his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to notify the US ahead of any potential response to the Iranian attack, according to another US official.





"I spoke to Israeli Minister of Defence (Minister) Yoav Gallant today for a third time this weekend to review the successful combined operation by the United States, Israel, and their partners to defend Israel from unprecedented attacks launched from Iranian territory and by Iran's proxies. While the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to take all necessary action to defend Israel and U.S. personnel," Austin posted from his official X handle.





Even as American officials stressed that the final decision on how to respond to Iran is up to Israel, Biden was seeking to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict.





On Sunday, Biden met with his fellow Group of Seven leaders to discuss a 'united diplomatic response' with an emphasis on non-military actions that would limit the prospects of a wider war.





In a joint statement released after the virtual meeting, the G7 members condemned "in the strongest terms" Iran's "direct and unprecedented attack" against Israel and expressed their "full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security".





"With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided," the G7 said in its statement.





