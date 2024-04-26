



Seoul: Consultations on disarmament and Non-Proliferation between India and South Korea were held on Friday in Seoul, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





The two sides discussed developments in the fields of disarmament and non-proliferation rating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.





Moreover, regional non-proliferation issues, outer space security- related matters, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes, were also discussed, the MEA release said.





The Indian side was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the MEA while the Korean delegation was led by Youn Jong Kwon, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





India and South Korea discussed regional and global challenges to disarmament and non-proliferation, including North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions, according to the Yonhap news agency.





The two sides also exchanged views on the challenges and opportunities posed by the rise of emerging security issues, such as artificial intelligence and space security, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.





Third India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held on , March 31, 2022.





