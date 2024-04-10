



Visakhapatnam: The 'Steel Cutting' ceremony of the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.





The ceremony was presided over by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, CMD, HSL Commander Hemant Khatri (Retd) and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and HSL were present for the occasion.





Contract with HSL for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships was signed in August 2023 and the ships are scheduled to be delivered to the Indian Navy, commencing mid-2027.





On induction, the Fleet Support Ships will bolster the 'Blue Water' capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of fleet ships at sea.





The ships, with more than 40,000 tonnes displacement will carry and deliver fuel, water, ammunition and stores enabling prolonged operations without returning to the harbour, thus enhancing the Fleet's strategic reach and mobility.





In a secondary role, these ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief operations for evacuation of personnel in emergencies and quick delivery of relief material at the site during natural calamities.





With a completely indigenous design and sourcing of the majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this shipbuilding project will boost the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and align with GoI initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and "Make in India, Make for the World".





(With Agency Inputs)







