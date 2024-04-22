



We knew that “AI Vs Human” has been a matter of concern ever since Artificial Intelligence (AI) started getting more advanced. Every day we fear job loss, and AI takes over shortly as more and more AI advancement news hits our eyes. What I am going to tell you now, takes the AI Vs Humans fight to the next level. The US Air Force just revealed that it conducted a dogfight between an AI and a human pilot. Read along to know the details.





What Was The US Air Force’s AI Vs Human Fight?





The simulated dogfight was between AI, which controlled an American X-62A VISTA, and a human-controlled F-16 combat jet. The news about this AI vs human fight was recently shared with the public. The stimulation test was conducted at Edwards Air Force Base in California. It was a collaborative effort between the US Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS) and the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program.





What Did The Tests Include?





The dogfight was a part of a series of tests. This required the installation of live AI agents into the X-62A’s systems. Safety pilots were also positioned in the X-62A but did not have to intervene throughout the simulated encounters. During the dogfight, both of these engaged in offensive high-aspect nose-to-nose manoeuvres, reaching speeds of up to 1,200 miles per hour while closing in as close as 2,000 feet.





This is a pretty serious development in the aerospace machine-learning space.





Secretary of the US Air Force, Frank Kendall, said, “2023 witnessed the realization of a long-envisioned concept in combat aviation. The X-62A’s breakthrough accomplishment is transformative, thanks to the dedicated work of the ACE team,” Secretary of the US Air Force, Frank Kendall, as reported by AFRL. This fight can eventually lead to major developments in this space in the future.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







