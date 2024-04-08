



Islamabad: At least two people were killed, and five, including a woman, were injured in a blast near Umer Umar Farooq Chowk in Khuzdar city of Baluchistan on Sunday, ARY News reported citing a government official.





According to Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked in the middle of a commercial centre.





The bodies and the injured were moved to the nearby hospital, he added.





Notably, blasts, robbery attempts and killings have become the new normal in Pakistan, as the law and order of the country continues to deteriorate.





Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Baluchistan, denounced the explosion and called it a barbaric strike that targeted innocent civilians, reported ARY News.





Bugti vowed to punish the perpetrators of the bombing, saying that security forces will eradicate terrorism in the nation.





