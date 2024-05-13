



London: Several members of the Baloch Republican Party on Sunday organized a protest at Trafalgar Square in London to condemn the Pakistan army's atrocities in Balochistan including enforced disappearances and fake encounters.





Holding placards and banners of disappeared people in Balochistan, protesters called on the international community to take action and end the human rights violations in Pakistan.





In a post on X, the Baloch Republican Party shared details of the protest saying, "Baloch Republican Party stages protest at Trafalgar Square, London, condemning Pakistan army's atrocities in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and fake encounters. Demand for justice and end to human rights in #Balochistan. #HumanRights #EnforcedDisappearance."





"The participants of the protest call on the international community, including the government of the United Kingdom, to take action and end the longstanding human rights violations perpetrated by the Pakistan army in Balochistan," it added.





Additionally, the spokesman of the Baloch Republican Party, Sher Mohammad Bugti Central in a statement on 'X' claimed that in a recent military operation, more than 6 people have been abducted by the Pakistani army from Dera Bugti.





Previously, Striking against the freedom of speech and expression, Pakistan's paramilitary Frontier Corps opened fire at the people protesting peacefully in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. Prominent Baloch activist, Mahrang Baloch at that time shared about the firing by the Pakistan security forces and called it a sheer violation of the public's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly.





Then Mahrang expressed her condolences to the injured on X and said, "Disturbing to hear the paramilitary Frontier Corps has opened fire on peaceful protesters in Chaman. This is a sheer violation of the public's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. My condolences and solidarity are with those affected by violence perpetrated by state institutions. Chaman sit-in protesters demand should be addressed."





Four people were killed and twenty-one others were injured on Saturday in a shooting by Pakistani military forces, TOLO News reported last week. Officials of the Chaman protest movement stated that this incident occurred following protests due to the blockage of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing.





Sadiq Khan Achakzai, a member of the Chaman protest movement, told TOLOnews that Pakistani military forces opened fire on protesters on Saturday afternoon during a break for bread and prayers. Maulana Mohammad Yousuf, spokesperson and advisor of the Chaman protest movement, told TOLO news that the attack by the Pakistani military is unacceptable.





Maulana Mohammad Yousuf said, "The martyrs have fallen, and some of the injured have been transferred to Quetta while others are still here. We condemn this action by the government {of Pakistan} and demand that the government accept the people of Chaman's request legally and put an end to their injustice. "Pakistani military forces set fire to the tents of protesters and imprisoned more than 50 of them, TOLO News reported.





