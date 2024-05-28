



Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have made significant progress in developing “space bricks” for potential lunar construction. These bricks could play a crucial role in building structures on the moon’s surface, reported TOI.





Space Bricks And Lunar Soil:





The researchers used lunar soil simulants (LSS) as the primary material for creating these space bricks. LSS closely resembles the composition of lunar soil.





Lunar soil is abundant on the moon and serves as a valuable resource for in-situ construction.





Innovative Manufacturing Process:





The key innovation lies in a liquid-state sintering process that exploits the melting of glass-rich basalt minerals found in lunar Regolith simulants.





By heating the Regolith to temperatures above 1,200°C (the basalt melting point), the molten basalt acts as a binder, resulting in significantly stronger consolidated space bricks.





The compressive strength of these liquid-sintered bricks reached up to 58 MPa, nearly four times stronger than bricks produced via solid-state sintering at lower temperatures1.





Advantages And Applications:





These space bricks could be used for constructing load-bearing habitats and infrastructure on the moon.





The method reduces dependency on Earth resources, potentially lowering mission costs and logistical challenges.





Researchers combined experimental techniques like scanning electron microscopy and differential scanning calorimetry to investigate the underlying mechanisms1.





Sustainable Approach:





The process uses urea (which can be sourced from human urine) and lunar soil as raw materials, significantly reducing overall expenditure.





Instead of cement, the researchers used guar gum for support, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.





The same approach could also be applied to make sustainable bricks on Earth2.





Exciting Collaboration:





The project brings together expertise from biology and mechanical engineering.





Living organisms, such as bacteria, play a role in mineral precipitation, and modern science has harnessed this ability for lunar construction.





The team’s collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been instrumental in advancing this research2.





In summary, these space bricks represent a significant step toward establishing habitable structures on the moon. By leveraging lunar soil and innovative manufacturing techniques, scientists are paving the way for sustainable lunar construction. If you’d like to learn more, you can find additional information here.







