



Prayagraj: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhanon Sunday emphasised importance of maintaining the desired standards of readiness and synergy among the armed forces.





CDS Gen Chauhan visited Prayagraj based Central Air Command and was briefed about the operational aspects of the CAC at the headquarters.





In his address, General Anil Chuhan emphasized the need to maintain the desired standards of readiness and alertness. He underlined requirement for strengthening jointmanship and fostering environment of synergy in the Armed Forces.





The briefing was attended by senior officers of Indian Air Force and Indian Army and nearby Army and Air Force Stations.





The address by Gen Anil Chauhan was telecasted live on all the air bases of the CAC, through their in-house virtual platform SAMVAD.





CDS Gen Chauhan also interacted with senior officers and appreciated the operational preparedness of Central Air Command.





