



A high-level French parliamentary delegation, led by Senator Catherine Dumas of the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, conducted an official visit to India from May 18 to 23, 2025, with the primary aim of advancing joint development and technological cooperation between the two countries in accordance with the India-France Defence Industrial Roadmap.





During their visit, the delegation held significant discussions with Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), focusing on expanding bilateral collaboration in defence technology and innovation.





Key areas of cooperation discussed included the ongoing co-development of a new helicopter engine for India's under-development Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the joint design and manufacturing of a jet engine for India's future fifth-generation fighter jet.





French aerospace giant Safran, in partnership with DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency and Gas Turbine Research Establishment, has already finalised specifications that align with India’s requirements for advanced fighter jet engines. India is pursuing a comprehensive transfer of technology covering design, development, certification, and production, reflecting its commitment to building indigenous capabilities.





The visit also highlighted the historical context of Indo-French defence collaboration, such as the joint development of engines for India’s Advanced Light Helicopter and the successful transfer of technology for the construction of Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, under partnership with France’s Naval Group.





Beyond defence, the delegation’s itinerary included meetings with Indian parliamentarians from the Standing Committees on Defence and External Affairs, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss broader strategic, global, and regional developments.





The senators also visited Bangalore-based Digantara, a leading space-tech start-up, and the Thales Engineering Competence Centre, both of which exemplify ongoing Indo-French cooperation in aerospace and defence innovation.





In Mumbai, the group toured the SUEZ water treatment facility, reflecting shared interests in sustainable urban infrastructure, and engaged with the local French community and cultural institutions.





The visit concluded with strategic discussions at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, reinforcing the multifaceted and evolving partnership between India and France.





Both sides expressed optimism about deepening their strategic ties, especially in defence technology and sustainable development, further solidifying the Indo-French relationship for the future.





