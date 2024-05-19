



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that enemies of the nation have to think 100 times before causing any harm as there is a Dhaakad (powerful) government in the country.





Referring to Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Ambala said the neighbouring country, which used to trouble India for the past 70 years, is now roaming with a begging bowl in its hands due to the BJP's 'Dhaakad' government at the Centre.





"When there is a 'Dhaakad' government in the country, enemies too think 100 times before doing anything. Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years, it had bombs in its hands. Today it has 'bheekh ka katora' (begging bowl) in its hands . When there is a 'dhaakad' government, enemies tremble," Prime Minister said.





Prime Minister further stated that his "dhaakad' government demolished the walls of Article 370".





"Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir? Remember the time when there was a Congress government and the brave mothers of Haryana used to be worried day and night? Today, it has been 10 years--all of that has stopped. Modi's 'dhaakad' government demolished the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir started walking on the path of development," he said.





PM further said that the people of Haryana are well aware of the anti-national forces and that the INDIA bloc will be defeated on June 4.





"Only 17 days remain to go for June 4 (day of counting). In four phases of elections, Congress and the INDI Alliance, chaaron khaane chitt ho chuke hain. Whatever tactics the INDI Alliance used for the country have all been defeated by the public itself. Haryana is a state which has patriotism in its veins. Haryana knows anti-national forces very well," he said.





Accusing Congress of betraying the armed forces and soldiers, the Prime Minister said that the opposition party wanted to import arms and other materials from abroad to earn commission and make profits.





"Congress kept the Indian armed forces's capabilities weak so that they could earn huge profits in the name of importing arms from abroad. Our soldiers were not provided with proper clothes, shoes, bulletproof jackets. They did not even get good rifles. I started a campaign to make the Indian army Atmanirbhar. Today, the army is getting Made in India weapons. India, which once used to import weapons from other countries, is now selling weapons to other countries," PM Modi said.





Prime Minister further pointed out that it was the BJP government that brought back the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan in 2021, during the Taliban takeover of the nation. "It is our government that has started celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' in the memory of Sahibzadas."





Prime Minister Modi has run the government for 10 years in a "dhaakad" manner.





"Haryana means 'himmat', Haryana means 'hausla'. That is why, Haryana is 'dhaakad'. Just like Haryana, Modi has run the government for 10 years in 'dhaakad' manner. Today, when you see Rafale aircraft in the skies of Ambala, don't you feel proud? I have come to seek your blessings for the next 5 years," he said.





Voting for all 10 seats in Haryana will occur in a single phase of the sixth phase on May 25.





(With Agency Inputs)







