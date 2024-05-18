



The GSFC University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based start-up specializing in developing low-cost drone solutions, related software, and analytical tools. This collaboration aims to advance research and education in the aerospace field, offering diverse applications such as sanitization, agricultural spraying, mapping, delivery, and surveillance.





In 2021, students of GSFC University had initiated a drone development project to enhance agriculture through drone technology. The MoU was signed by B B Bhayani, CEO of GSFC’s University Incubation Innovation Technology and Applied Research council, and Dr Vijaykumar Jones, chief operating officer of Garuda Aerospace.





