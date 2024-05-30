

New Delhi: The 4th Round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held in New Delhi. Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (CPV) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh side was led by Rokebul Haque Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release.





The India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with the purpose of strengthening people-to-people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation matters between India and Bangladesh.





The two sides on Wednesday held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT and Extradition cases, etc. The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate the movement of nationals from both sides, the release added.





Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and agreed to hold the next Round of the Dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date, it also said.





