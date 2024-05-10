

New Delhi: India and Moldova signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports on Friday. The agreement will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other, without a visa.

Pavan Kapoor, secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ana Taban, ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova signed the agreements on behalf of their governments, the MEA said in a press release. The agreement will add further momentum to ties between India and Moldova.





"This Agreement, after coming into force, will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other, without a visa," the MEA release read.





"This Agreement will add further momentum to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries," it added.





Diplomatic relations between India and Moldova were established on March 20, 1992. The ties between India and Moldova are warm, stable and friendly, according to MEA.





Earlier in January, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Mihai Popsoi on his appointment as Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.





Jaishankar said he looked forward to working together to further strengthen ties between India and Moldova.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Congratulate @MihaiPopsoi on your appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Moldova ties."





