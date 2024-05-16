



Mumbai: In a resolute demonstration of maritime security commitment, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a fishing vessel "Jay Malhar" along with five crew engaged in illegal diesel smuggling on the Maharashtra coast.

Acting swiftly on input Indian Coast Guard Ship intercepted the vessel discovering approximately 25 tons of unaccounted diesel (valued at approx. ₹27 lakhs) concealed in the fish hold along with a small quantity of banned narcotic substance.





ICG said that the apprehended vessel, along with its crew, was escorted to Mumbai harbour for further investigation by the police, customs and fisheries department.





The crew revealed that they had already sold 5,000 litres of fuel to fishermen at sea.





This successful operation marks another significant crackdown on diesel smuggling at sea by the Indian Coast Guard, with a total of 55,000 litres of unaccounted diesel seized in the last three days alone.





The ICG reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating illegal activities in the maritime domain, emphasizing the importance of prompt and coordinated actions in safeguarding India's maritime interests.





Earlier, on May 12, acting on intelligence provided by Customs authorities, the Indian Coast Guard executed an operation resulting in the interception of the fishing vessel "Aai Tuljai" and its crew, 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai.





ICG said that the vessel was apprehended for its involvement in a nefarious scheme of illegal diesel smuggling.





Indian Coast Guard recovered 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of ₹30 lakhs which was concealed within its fish holds. A sum of ₹1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash was also seized.





In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "Indian Coast Guard Ship intercepted and apprehended a fishing boat Aai Tuljai (IND-MH-7-MM-296) with 4 crew engaged in illegal diesel smuggling 30 Nm off Mumbai, Maharashtra Coast, on May 12 24. Approximately 30,000 litres of unauthorised Diesel alongwith Rs 1.75 lakh cash and other accessories were seized onboard. ICG's action demonstrated its resolve towards curbing illegal activities at sea. The boat and crew were brought to #Mumbai for further investigation."





The vessel, manned by a crew of four individuals, hails from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rewas, Maharashtra.





The apprehended vessel was escorted under the vigilant watch of an ICG Interceptor Boat to the Mumbai harbour, where it was handed over to the authorities of the Department of Customs for further interrogation and legal proceedings.





(With Agency Inputs)







