Agartala: The Tripura government has initiated the process of appointing officials for the constitution of the State Level Empowered Committee and District Level Committee for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

All District Magistrates have been asked to form committees and designate officials so that the processing of applications received under the new law can be carried out in a hassle-free manner.

A notification issued by the Director, Directorate of Census Operations Tripura said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreigners Division in March asked all the states and Union Territories to form District Level Committees (DLCs) to process the Citizenship applications received under the Act.





The District Magistrates have also been urged to nominate one civil servant who will be incorporated into the committee as a member.





"With reference to the subject cited above, I am to inform that Shri R.D. Meena, Director (Citizenship), Govt. of India, MHA, Foreigners Division (Citizenship Wing), New Delhi-110002 vide letter No. 26011/01/2015-IC-1 (Part VI) dated 12th March 2024 (copy enclosed) has intimated the Director of Census Operations of all States/UTs regarding constitution of District Level Committee in connection with implementation of CAA, 2019 for processing of citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955.





In this regard, You are requested to nominate 1 (one) TCS officer who shall be an invitee of the District Level Committee to process Citizenship applications under Section 63 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The name of the said officer may kindly be sent to this Directorate at the earliest," the notification undersigned by R Reang, Director, Directorate of Census Operations reads.





Top sources in the administration informed ANI that already districts have started nominating officials to carry out the task.





The central government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates on Wednesday, over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants.





The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per a statement by the Union Home Ministry.





The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship, and digitally signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.





On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.





The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.





