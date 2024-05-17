

Tel Aviv: The officials from the Indian Embassy in Israel paid their last respects to Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd) who was killed in Gaza as his mortal remains were repatriated to India.

The Embassy officials were joined by the senior officials from Israel's Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Defence Forces and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).





The Indian Embassy in Israel took to X, and stated, "Embassy officials joined by senior officials from @IsraelMFA, @IDF, @UNDSS and other UN organizations paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Col. Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), who lost his life in Gaza. The mortal remains are on their final journey to India."





Kale (46) died while travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah.





According to the statement from the world body, Waibhav joined the United Nations as the security service coordinator and was posted a month ago in Gaza.





Kale was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and had taken retirement two years ago to join the UN.





The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that Indian missions in the UN and in Israel are assisting in bringing back the mortal remains of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), who was killed in Gaza while working as a UN staffer.





"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.





The Secretary-General also came out in condemnation of all such attacks on the UN personnel, calling for a full investigation.





"The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member," the statement read.





(With Agency Inputs)







