New Delhi: In a major step towards dismantling the pro-Khalistani terror-gangster network operating across multiple states of India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted designated Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and three of his aides, the agency said on Tuesday.





Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi.





The action marks a big leap in NIA's efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi.





As per NIA investigations in the case (RC- 22/2023/NIA/DLI), the three aides were running a major terror gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala. Accused Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala's direction and with funds received from him, NIA investigations have revealed.





While Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were the gang's shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura.





NIA investigations have further revealed that Rajeev Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Arsh Dala.





NIA had arrested Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura on November 23, 2023 and Rajeev Kumar on January 12, 2024. NIA said its investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate.



