

Anantnag: The father of a tourist couple from Rajasthan who were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday requested the Centre to airlift the duo from Srinagar to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment and to provide them with the best medical facilities.

The bullet breezed through the face of Tabrez and touched the shoulder of Farah Khan, said father of victim.

"I request the Indian government to bring them from Srinagar to AIIMS Delhi and provide them with the best medical facilities. Arrest the terrorists and deal with them accordingly," said Aslam Khan, the father of the victim.

Sharing the details of the terror attack while speaking to ANI, Aslam Khan, said, "My younger son (along with his wife) had left for Jammu and Kashmir on May 13. They had boarded a flight from Delhi at 6 am. A tour guide had taken them to Pahalgam. They returned in the evening. As they were on their way to the hotel to take their meals after getting out of the vehicle, two bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on them and fled away."





"The bullet breezed through the face of Tabrez and touched the shoulder of Farah Khan. He had an operation last night, and Farah Khan is undergoing an operation," he added.





A tourist couple from the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur, were injured in a terror attack in the Yannar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday night.





"Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and rushed to a nearby hospital," a police officer said.





The condition of the injured tourists was said to be stable.





The recent terror attack came just days ahead of the polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency scheduled for May 25.





The Lok Sabha elections are being held in five phases in Jammu and Kashmir.





