Srinagar: A former spokesperson of the banned Jamat-e-Islami surrendered before police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, an official statement said on Sunday.





"The accused person was involved in the conspiracy and many other crimes, including anti-national slogans," it added.





The official statement added, The accused person namely Ali Mohd Lone @ Advocate Zahid Ali resident of Nihama Pulwama, who was involved in Case FIR No. 19/2019 under section 13 UAP Act and 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120, 225 RPC of Police Station Rainawari, surrendered before the concerned Police Station and has been arrested in the instant case on May 16, 2022.".