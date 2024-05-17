

New Delhi: Regarding the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday. that the protest is the result of the policies that have deprived people of the region of their resources.

While addressing a press briefing on Friday, Jaiswal noted that the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were not getting the benefit of their resources. He reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir are and will always remain integral parts of India.

On the protests in PoK, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and there were some casualties. This protest is the result of the policies being implemented there. The resources are being looted and the people are being deprived of their own resources and they are not getting the benefit of their resources. Such policies exploit people and deny the local people, rights over their own resources and the benefits thereof."





"As far as the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, the Union Territories of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir are an inseparable part of India and will always be integral parts of India," he added.





Intense protests and violence which continued for several days led to the death of three people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The protesters on Tuesday announced to call off the protests after the Pakistan government accepted their demands and announced a huge relief package, ARY News reported.





PoJK witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least three people dead and several others injured, according to ARY News report.





At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad on Monday. During the clashes, the cop was also killed while several others were injured.





On May 13, PM Shehbaz announced a ₹23 billion subsidy package for the AJK during a high-level meeting convened in relation to the turmoil in the valley.





The price of wheat flour had been reduced by PKR 1100 per 40 kg bag, from PKR 3100 to PKR 2000. In addition, the government also approved a reduction in electricity prices, ARY News reported.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a Pakistan currency (PKR) 23 billion subsidy package for the people of PoJK.





"The government accepted all the demands of the protesters yesterday," the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said in a statement on May 14. However, the JAAC said a state-wide shutter down will be observed till 3 pm on Tuesday to honour the people who were killed in the protests.





(With Agency Inputs)







