

Honiara: The Solomon Islands' legislators have chosen Jeremiah Manele, a former foreign minister, to be their new prime minister. In a secret ballot on Thursday, Manele, who has promised to uphold the Pacific nation's China-friendly foreign policy, received 31 votes, according to Al Jazeera.





Whereas, his opponent, long time opposition leader Matthew Wale, secured 18 votes.





The vote in the 50-member parliament took place amid heightened security in the capital, Honiara, with squadrons of police patrolling the parliamentary grounds to ward off potential unrest.





Manele, speaking outside the parliament, praised the fact there was no repeat of past violence.





Notably, Manele's appointment as the country's new Prime Minister comes after a national election last month failed to deliver a majority to any political party.





The election, when it took place, were closely watched by China, the United States and neighbouring Australia because of the potential impact on regional security after outgoing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare struck a security pact with China in 2022.





Sogavare, during his 5-year tenure, had built close ties with China but did not seek re-election to the top political office.





However, his party had throughout maintained a strong support for Manele. The politician was foreign minister in 2019 when the Solomon Islands turned its back on Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Beijing, according to Al Jazeera.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







