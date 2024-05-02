



Pilot Safely ejects and taken to a Hospital





A USAF F-16 fighter jet crashed west of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, with the pilot safely ejecting, and authorities launching an investigation into the incident. The crash occurred close to White Sands National Park, prompting precautions to prevent exposure to potential hazardous chemicals from the downed plane.





Base officials said the Fighting Falcon went down near White Sands National Park shortly before noon.





The pilot was the only person aboard and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care, base spokesperson Denise Ottaviano said.





Base officials said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.





The F-16 was assigned to the 49th Wing at the base. The 49th Wing is a remotely piloted vehicle wing of the United States Air Force. It is assigned to Nineteenth Air Force, Air Education and Training Command. It is stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The wing has fought during the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and NATO-led Operation Allied Force over Kosovo.





Authorities said all non-emergency personnel were being told to avoid the crash site to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals aboard the downed plane.





(With Agency Inputs)







