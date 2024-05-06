



Bhubaneswar: At an election campaign on May 01, US President called India, Japan, Russia and China “xenophobic”. Rejecting Joe Biden’s “Xenophobic” remark, EAM Jaishankar put forwarded India’s societal ethos and said “we are most open society”.





He said, “We are the most open society, till date I have never seen such an open society, such a pluralistic society, such a diverse society, so I would say that we are actually not just not xenophobic, we are the most open, most pluralistic and in many ways, the most understanding society in the world.





Secondly, there was some talk about economic performance, you know our GDP is at 7 percent. You check other people's GDP, check the growth rate and you will get the answer.”





