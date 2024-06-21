



Tokyo: The Indian embassy in Japan organised the Yoga Day celebrations at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple here, witnessing immense participation from across the country, including diplomats and the Indian diaspora.





Amid lashing rain in the country, Tokyo celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga, on Friday.





The Indian embassy in Tokyo shared a post on X, stating "Rain or Shine Yoga in Japan".





This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga and is being celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for self and society'.





Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.





In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.





The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.





Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.





Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad are also joining the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







