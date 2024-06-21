



New Delhi: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performed yoga with the diplomats in the national capital and said that yoga has been a great bonding point for different cultures when it comes to building international relations.





EAM Jaishankar and other diplomats performed Yoga in Delhi on Friday.





Jaishankar said, "Today, I was so happy to see so many diplomats, ambassadors, and colleagues from the foreign ministry, join us at the Yoga session."





He emphasised that it has been an inspiration to develop Yoga enthusiasm and awareness across the world.





"We have come a long way in the last 10 years. We can see how much wellness and happiness Yoga has brought to the world..." Jaishankar said.





Highlighting how Yoga has been helping in building international relations, the minister said, "It has been a great bonding point for different cultures, because it actually becomes universal and I find it often when I encounter people from other countries, just like the PM said this is often a talking point, it is something that people share."





This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.





People from across the world are celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga by practising yoga, including Nepal, the US, and Japan. The diplomatic missions and the Indian embassies are organising Yoga sessions to create awareness about the importance and benefits of yoga in today's life.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.





PM Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J-K, on International Day of Yoga on Friday.





In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.





The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.





Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



