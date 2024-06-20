



Armenia is considering procurement of Israel Aerospace Industries Barak-8 (MR-SAM) air defence system





Armenia, which is distancing itself from Russia, is seeking new sources for procuring advance defence systems and is examining the purchase of Israel's Barak 8 (MR-SAM) air defence system, a surface-to-air missile produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Bulgarian Military reported.





The MR-SAM is a product of Israel-India collaboration.





The company responsible for this system, which was launched in March, is ASI, the Indian subsidiary of IAI. ASI conducts transactions in the Indian currency, the Rupee, and is the only one that deals in MR-SAM, an advanced and innovative mid-range air defence system that provides protection against a variety of aerial threats and is used by India's army, air force and navy. The system includes a phased array radar, a command and control system, mobile launchers and interceptors equipped with an advanced radio frequency sensor. The system was developed in cooperation between IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the use by India's security forces.





Armenia is currently interested in procuring more modern air defence systems. The country operates a defence system based on the Russian S-300, which is considered one of the MR-SAM's counterparts. The Russian system is designed to protect against aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The MR-SAM's missile is 4.5 meters long and has a diameter of about 0.225 meters. Its advantage lies in its relatively light weight, 275 kg, which allows it to be deployed on several platforms at sea and on land.





Armenia's interest is unprecedented, because Israel has been a major supplier of military equipment to Azerbaijan. Moreover, offensive measures produced by IAI, such as Harop loitering munitions, were among the reasons for Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020. Also, in recent months significant agreements between Israel and Azerbaijan have continued to be signed, one of which is the $1.2 billion sale of the Barak MX air defence system.





On the other hand, a possible explanation for Armenian interest in the MR-SAM is that Yerevan does have an excellent relationship with New Delhi, and is trying to maximize it.





(With Reporting By International Agencies)







