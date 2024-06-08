



New Delhi: The arrival of distinguished guests for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony has begun with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landing in the national capital on Saturday.





Secretary (CPV & OIA), Muktesh Pardeshi received Prime Minister Hasina at the airport.





PM Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.





"First distinguished guest sets foot in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh warmly received by Secy (CPV & OIA) @mukteshpardeshi as she arrived in New Delhi. This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen - close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said the Official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.





Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka earlier in the day to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on Sunday.





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi at 11 am on Saturday, June 8 and will return home at noon on June 10 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, due to the change in the oath-taking ceremony dates," Bangladesh PM's Speech Writer, M Nazrul Islam said on Friday.





On Wednesday, PM Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.





In a post on X, the Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, revealed that Prime Minister Hasina's visit is in response to an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi.





Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity.





Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."





Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."





Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.





PM Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders reflects India's ongoing efforts to engage with countries in the region. In 2014, he convened leaders from SAARC nations, and in 2019, he invited countries from the BIMSTEC group.





