



New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane briefed the new Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, about the Ministry.





Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr Samir V Kamat also called on Seth on Tuesday and briefed him about the premier defence research organisation.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence in a press release informed that Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence received Sanjay Seth and accompanied him into his South Block office. On this occasion, Sanjay Seth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him this responsibility.





Sanjay Seth said he looked forward to serving under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with whom he had earlier worked in various capacities. Seth also asserted that he would strive towards the fulfilment of several initiatives of the Ministry of Defence that are aimed at strengthening the nation's security.





Prior to assuming charge, Sanjay Seth called on Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at his official residence in New Delhi.





CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, COAS Gen Manoj Pande, CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & CNS Admiral Dinesh Tripathi called on the new Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth in New Delhi today.





Seth is a second-time Member of Parliament from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected from the same constituency in 2019, and was a member of Standing Committee on Information Technology. He was also member of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. He also served as a Chairman of Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board from 2016-2019.





