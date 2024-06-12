Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain meeting media in Srinagar





Five army soldiers and one special police officer were injured after terrorists opened fire at the Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. In the gunfight, a terrorist was also neutralised.





The injured were taken to SDH Bhaderwah for treatment, the official told India Today.





The Kashmir Tigers terror group has claimed responsibility for the ambush attack on security forces.





An encounter and search operation to apprehend the terrorists is underway.





Speaking on the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This Hiranagar terror attack appears to be a fresh infiltration. The one terrorist has been killed; the search for the other is also underway," news agency ANI reported.





#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: On three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain says, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This (Hiranagar Terror attack) appears to be a fresh infiltration. The one terrorist… pic.twitter.com/1jLB32tbpz — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024





After Reasi and Kathua, this is the third terror attack in the last three days in the Jammu region.





This terrorist attack in Doda district comes hours after a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces after terrorists fired at a home in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.





According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the terrorists fired at a home in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, located in the Hiranagar sector, which is close to the International Border (IB).





On June 9, terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, killing 10 people and injuring 33 others.





According to sources, the terrorists belonged to the same group that targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch on May 4.





