



PM Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister on Saturday for the third consecutive time





New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet's swearing-in on Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and even by para-jumping from aircraft on June 9 and June 10.





"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.," the order by Commissioner of Police read.





The order mentioned that the above-mentioned activities would be punishable.





The order shall come into force with effect from June 9 and shall remain in force for a period of two days i.e. up to June 10 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.





