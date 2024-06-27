



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented influx of tourists over the last few years, with 300 per cent annual increase in the foreign arrivals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Wednesday.





Addressing ‘J&K Tourism Development Conclave’ at the SKICC here, Sinha said the influx has been a result of the policies of the administration and stimulus given to the industry.





“We have witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic and roughly 300 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) increase in foreign tourists.





“Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for the tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” the Lt Governor said.





He called for strategic collaborations between the administration, community, and travel industry to enhance the experience of tourists.





He also urged experts and industry leaders to explore the potential of adventure, border and heritage tourism, offbeat destinations, golf, bird-watching and agro-tourism in the Union Territory.





Destination weddings can also become a key driver for the growth of the tourism sector of Jammu Kashmir, he added.





After decades, Bollywood has returned to the valley, Sinha said.





During the two-day conclave, the participants will deliberate on strategies to promote sustainable tourism in J&K.





Prominent personalities from the film industry, including Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan and Sanjay Suri are attending the conclave.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







