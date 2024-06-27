



Three terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Doda district today





The gunfight started in Bajad village in Gandoh area of the mountainous district Doda at around 9.50 this morning amid intensified cordon and search operation by the police along with the Army and CRPF following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on 11 and 12 of this month.





The police, assisted by security forces, had launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat when they came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a Kucha mud house in a dhok. One terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties.





Two more terrorists were also neutralised later this afternoon. Bodies of all three slain militants have been recovered along with some arms and ammunition including 2 US made M-4 rifles and 1 Kalashnikov. Some senior police officers have reached the spot including ADGP Jammu. Further details are awaited.





(With Agency Inputs)







