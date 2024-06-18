



Srinagar: Security forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara sub district, police said on Monday. He was in touch with a Pakistan-based handler.





Zakir Hamid Mir, a resident of Kachri, Chougal was arrested in a joint operation of forces which was launched last night.





“Yesterday, we got an input about the presence of a terrorist who was waiting to carry out a terror attack. Following which a joint operation with Army’s 30 RR and other security forces agencies was launched. During the operation the terrorist was arrested,” Superintendent of Police, Handwara Dawood Ayoub said.





He added a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade and two magazines of a pistol were recovered from the Hizb’s possession.





The SP said Zakir Mir was in touch with the Pakistan-based handler Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Mirtigam Handwara, who is linked with Hizbul Mujahideen.





He said further investigation in the case is continuing.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







