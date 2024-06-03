



Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) is an Indian drone company that developed the Defender, an anti-drone platform that can track and neutralize drones:





TAS is a leader in the Indian drone industry, and was the first DGCA-approved maker of military/civil drones. The company has over 15 years of experience in drone design, hardware, and software development.

Purpose :



The Defender is designed to actively track rogue drones and neutralize them using a combination of vision-based techniques and powerful artificial intelligence.



Neutralization Methods:



Drone Neutralization: Capable of neutralizing drones up to 5 kg or with a diagonal size of 5 meters. Net Capture: The Defender can capture rogue drones using a net (non-lethal method). Artificial Intelligence: It leverages AI algorithms to enhance its effectiveness. Tracking: The Defender uses vision-based techniques to track drones.



Specifications:



Top Speed: Can reach speeds of up to 95 km/hr. Impressive Range: The Defender has an impressive range of up to 20 km. Flying Time: It can operate for up to 45 minutes. Altitude: Can fly at an altitude of up to 1000 meters above ground level. Protection: Ingress protection rating of IP45.



Integration:



Ground-Based Detection: It can be integrated with any ground-based long-range detection system. C2 Link: Supports communication via FHSS (Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum) in the 2.4 - 2.482 GHz range.