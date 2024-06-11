

The 'Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 13, Yard 81, the fifth Barge of the Missile Cum Ammunition Barge project, built by MSME Shipyard, SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd (SEPPL), Visakhapatnam for Indian Navy, was undertaken on June 10.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the launching ceremony was presided over by Commodore Manish Vig, General Manager (QA), ND(Mbi).





The contract for building Missile Cum Ammunition Barge was signed between MoD and M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 19 February 2021.





The availability of these Barges would provide impetus to the operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles, and ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.





These Barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





The model testing of the Barge during the design stage was undertaken at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.





These Barges are proud flag bearers of the Make in India initiative of the Government of India (GoI).





