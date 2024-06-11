



NEW DELHI: After assuming charge as Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation on Tuesday, senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India's security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism and Naxalism.





Taking to X he shared, "Under the stewardship of PM Narendra Modi Ji, I reassumed charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs today. The MHA will remain committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India's security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, and Naxalism."





Shah took charge as Home Minister for the second consecutive term. He has been holding the portfolio since 2019.





Speaking about his role in the Home Ministry, Shah said, "In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat." On empowering farmers and villages through the Ministry of Cooperation, Shah said, "Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of 'Sahakaar Se Samriddhi'."





Earlier in the day Amit Shah paid tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri in the national capital.





The 59-year-old BJP leader a trusted confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's key strategist served as the Union Home Minister in the previous Modi government.





Shah had won Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes. Shah gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress' Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256. In the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, he won Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes.





Shah gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress' Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. The seat was previously held by BJP veterans like LK Advand Atal Bihari Vajpayee.





One of his significant achievements during his term as Union Home Minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, was the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and he played an important role in the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aimed to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







