

According to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India's nuclear weapons stockpile has exceeded Pakistan's for the first time in 25 years, reported Manu Pubby of ET. The report estimates that India now possesses 172 nuclear warheads, while Pakistan's stockpile remains static at 170. This marks a significant development in the nuclear capabilities of both countries.





Increase In India's Nuclear Stockpile





The SIPRI report also highlights that India may have added eight nuclear warheads to its stockpile in the past year, increasing from 164 to 172. India has been steadily increasing its nuclear stockpile since 2014, when it was assessed to be at 100 warheads. This growth has allowed India to close the gap with Pakistan and surpass it in terms of nuclear weapons. Indian nuclear delivery platforms include fighter jets, land-based ballistic missiles and submarine launched missiles.





China's Nuclear Weapons Readiness





The SIPRI report also mentions that China has recently elevated its nuclear weapons readiness. China has placed warheads on high operational alert and paired them with long-range missiles for potential short-notice strikes. This indicates a significant development in China's nuclear strategy. It is worth noting that China's nuclear force is currently three times larger than India's, with an estimated 500 warheads.

Global Nuclear Trends



While the global number of nuclear warheads continues to decrease as Cold War-era weapons are dismantled, there has been a year-on-year increase in the number of operational nuclear warheads. In January 2024, there were approximately 9,585 nuclear warheads in military stockpiles worldwide, with 3,904 deployed and around 2,100 on high operational alert. The majority of these warheads belong to Russia and the USA.

