



According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India and China have been increasing their nuclear weapons stockpiles. The report estimates that India's nuclear stockpile has grown from 164 warheads to 172 warheads. China, on the other hand, has expanded its nuclear arsenal from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 warheads in January 2024. It is important to note that SIPRI's report does not cover India's unsafeguarded nuclear material, which has the capacity to build thousands of nuclear weapons.





SIPRI also pointed out in the report that India and China have reversed a long-held assumption that both the countries have kept their nuclear warheads stored away from the launchers, indicating the possibility that the two Asian superpowers may have begun ‘integrating/mating’ their nuclear weapons.





On India, the report said: “It has long been assumed that India stores its nuclear warheads separately from its deployed launchers during peacetime. However, the country’s recent moves towards placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols suggest that India could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime.”





On the question of China, and repeating the assumption, the SIPRI report pointed out: “The country’s recent moves towards placing solid-fuelled missiles in silos, conducting sea-based deterrence patrols and, potentially, developing a launch-on-warning (LOW) capability suggest that China might have started mating a small number of its warheads (possibly around 24, corresponding to one missile brigade and one fully loaded ballistic missile submarine) with their launchers.”





The report also highlights the changes in China's nuclear posture, including the deployment of quick-launch solid-fuelled missiles in silos and the possible development of a launch-on-warning (LOW) capability. These changes have sparked discussions about long-standing elements of Chinese nuclear doctrine, such as its stated nuclear no-first-use policy. India, on the other hand, has placed increased emphasis on deterring China with the development of longer-range missiles capable of reaching China.





Out of the total 12,121 nuclear weapons, 9,585 of which are considered to be potentially operationally available.





It is worth mentioning that both India and China are nuclear-armed nations and have a significant impact on regional and global security. The possession and expansion of nuclear weapons by these countries have implications for strategic stability and arms control efforts.





Though not adversely addressing the Pakistani threat, India's focus is on deterring China as an imminent threat in the Indian Ocean Region.





